Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 1,537 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMCG. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 311,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,955,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,477.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 242,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 239,515 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
IMCG opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.17 and a 12 month high of $81.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.69.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.