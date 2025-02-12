Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,112 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 834.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after acquiring an additional 826,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 879.7% in the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 801,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,429,000 after acquiring an additional 720,010 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VNQ opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

