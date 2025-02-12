Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires New Position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned 0.13% of Franklin FTSE India ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

FLIN stock opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $987.94 million, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

