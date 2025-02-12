Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives $25.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.
Several research analysts have commented on FLYW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Flywire from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. Flywire has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 133.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
