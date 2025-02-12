Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 6,155,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 5,489,796 shares.The stock last traded at $6.97 and had previously closed at $7.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLNC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Fluence Energy Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $155,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,155.77. The trade was a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fluence Energy by 676.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 45.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

