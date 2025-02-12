FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT) Shares Up 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $219.70 and last traded at $223.48. 8,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $215.79.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILT. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 588.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (TILT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a broad US index with a tilt toward small-cap and value segments. TILT was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

