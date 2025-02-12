Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.4% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 80.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 482.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $174.47 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $200.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.16 and its 200 day moving average is $179.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $55,804.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,196.26. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.