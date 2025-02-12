Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.32 and last traded at $44.27, with a volume of 51991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSUN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Firstsun Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Firstsun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firstsun Capital Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSUN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $873,000.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Company Profile

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

Featured Stories

