FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,159,500 shares, an increase of 383.9% from the January 15th total of 239,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 148.7 days.

Shares of FANDF remained flat at $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. FirstRand has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transactional, lending, investment, and insurance products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the United States, and Australia. The company offers deposit and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages.

