FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,159,500 shares, an increase of 383.9% from the January 15th total of 239,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 148.7 days.
FirstRand Stock Performance
Shares of FANDF remained flat at $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. FirstRand has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $4.98.
FirstRand Company Profile
