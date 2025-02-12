First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22, Zacks reports. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 1.58%.
First American Financial Stock Performance
FAF traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,457. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $70.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average is $63.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 1.33.
First American Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.70%.
About First American Financial
First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.
