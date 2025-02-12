Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

FSCR stock remained flat at $8.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Federal Screw Works has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65.

Federal Screw Works manufactures and sells industrial component parts primarily to the automobile industry in the United States. It operates through Big Rapids, Romulus, Traverse City, and Novex Tool divisions. The company offers cold formed and machined pins, including piston pins, planetary and differential gear shafts, and oil pump and steering shafts for the automotive, refrigeration, and small engine industries; and cold formed machined products, such as suspension ball studs, fluid line adapters, and precision formed and machined valve lifter bodies to the automotive industry.

