Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Federal Screw Works Price Performance
FSCR stock remained flat at $8.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Federal Screw Works has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65.
Federal Screw Works Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Federal Screw Works
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Screw Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Screw Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.