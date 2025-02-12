Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.150–0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.0 million-$585.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $575.8 million. Fastly also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.090–0.050 EPS.

Fastly Stock Performance

FSLY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,005,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,632. Fastly has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fastly from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 16,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $100,637.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 542,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,387.50. This represents a 2.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,374,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,449,928.56. This trade represents a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,152 shares of company stock worth $2,182,083. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

