Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.640-2.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,090. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $42.78.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

