Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Evercore ISI's price target points to a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Confluent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. Confluent has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 9,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $267,253.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,016 shares in the company, valued at $19,140,391.68. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Craig Miller sold 53,512 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,800,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,508,636 shares of company stock valued at $47,198,798 in the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 354.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 22,112.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

