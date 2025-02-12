Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after acquiring an additional 75,949 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

VCSH stock opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2813 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

