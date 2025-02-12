Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 561.5% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $111.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.50 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.51.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

