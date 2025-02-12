Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 21,796 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

ISTB stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.65 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.