Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 278 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 987.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $375.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $284.84 and a twelve month high of $402.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $384.74 and its 200 day moving average is $351.68.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

