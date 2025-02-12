Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 12,757 Shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAA. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.
Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of PAAA stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $51.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20.
About Pgim Aaa Clo Etf
The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.
