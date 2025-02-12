Equitable Trust Co. Takes Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in NVR by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in NVR by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,356.67.

NVR Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,483.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8,221.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8,845.75. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $7,227.09 and a one year high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

