Equitable Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,067,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 420,690 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after buying an additional 58,815 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 647,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,989,000 after buying an additional 243,736 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 435,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after buying an additional 227,704 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 270,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $30.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

