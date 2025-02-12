Equitable Trust Co. Makes New $254,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,029,000 after purchasing an additional 564,826 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,041,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,091,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,154,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,560,000 after acquiring an additional 196,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,049,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $167.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.65 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

