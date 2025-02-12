Equitable Trust Co. Has $398,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.98, for a total transaction of $255,827.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,200,741.86. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,034 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $199.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.