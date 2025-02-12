Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 18.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $156.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.25. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $103.42 and a one year high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.57.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

