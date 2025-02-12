Eon Lithium (CVE:ANG) Trading Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

Eon Lithium Corp. (CVE:ANG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 10,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 77,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Eon Lithium Stock Up 3.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.77.

Eon Lithium Company Profile

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

