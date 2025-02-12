Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,894 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $112.62.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 78.71%.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

