Entropy Technologies LP Sells 3,786 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average is $57.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

