Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $671,000 Investment in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in BOK Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 211.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $112.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.19. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.99 and a fifty-two week high of $121.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.17.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

