Entropy Technologies LP Invests $628,000 in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 169,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, Director Dennis W. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 180,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,962.24. The trade was a 19.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MDU opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.31%. Equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

