Entropy Technologies LP Invests $582,000 in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 6,250 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $717,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $413,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,982. The trade was a 7.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,771 shares of company stock worth $9,650,832 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $120.03. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.85.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

