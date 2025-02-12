Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 653 ($8.13) and last traded at GBX 660 ($8.22). Approximately 7,332,096 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 2,234,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 742.20 ($9.24).
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.19) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Entain from GBX 1,030 ($12.83) to GBX 1,010 ($12.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,079.67 ($13.44).
In other news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 4,334,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 806 ($10.04), for a total transaction of £34,939,148.92 ($43,505,352.91). Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.
