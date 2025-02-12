Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Enghouse Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

ENGH traded down C$0.20 on Wednesday, reaching C$27.50. 14,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,951. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of C$26.03 and a one year high of C$37.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.59.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENGH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.