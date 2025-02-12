Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ENTA opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 171.57% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 5,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $41,444.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,202.28. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 85,082 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 49,050 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 294.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,478 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

