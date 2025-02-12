Empowered Funds LLC Sells 1,398 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

EMR stock opened at $126.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.37 and its 200 day moving average is $116.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Stephens cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

