Empowered Funds LLC Raises Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.36% of S&T Bancorp worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STBA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,122,000 after buying an additional 43,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 124.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of STBA stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.84.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 23.24%. Analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.88%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

