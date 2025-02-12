Empowered Funds LLC Buys 45,635 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.48% of Liberty Latin America worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 9.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Latin America Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of LILAK stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
LILAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Liberty Latin America from $9.40 to $8.30 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
