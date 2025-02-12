Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,861 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.33% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,124,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,476,000 after acquiring an additional 48,463 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 77,334 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 538.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 308,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 260,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 134,351 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

Shares of NTB opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 25.93%. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.