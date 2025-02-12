Elias Nader Sells 2,843 Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) CFO Elias Nader sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $19,190.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,798.75. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Elias Nader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Elias Nader sold 8,711 shares of QuickLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $64,374.29.

QuickLogic Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of QuickLogic stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $7.09. 167,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,121. QuickLogic Co. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $104.29 million, a PE ratio of -70.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of QuickLogic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on QuickLogic from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised QuickLogic to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on QuickLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.60 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuickLogic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in QuickLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5,067.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in QuickLogic in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

Further Reading

