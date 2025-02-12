Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Electromed Stock Performance

ELMD stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.20. 186,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,540. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45. Electromed has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.03 million, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.33.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Andrew Summers sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $381,675.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,334.90. The trade was a 7.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Electromed by 12.3% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 102,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Electromed in the fourth quarter worth $1,760,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Electromed by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 56,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 39,208 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Electromed by 9.9% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

