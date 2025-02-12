Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

NYSE:EPC opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 243,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,799,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after buying an additional 47,789 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.