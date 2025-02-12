Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 295.1% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income
Eagle Point Income Stock Up 1.8 %
Eagle Point Income stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 312,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,083. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.
Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.17%.
Eagle Point Income Company Profile
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
