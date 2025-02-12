Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN GRF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $11.24.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.
Insider Transactions at Eagle Capital Growth Fund
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Eagle Capital Growth Fund
Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Capital Growth Fund
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.