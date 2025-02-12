Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN GRF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CEO Luke E. Sims purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $58,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,195.90. The trade was a 2.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

