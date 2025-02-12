Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Update

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,100 shares, a growth of 1,031.2% from the January 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,681.0 days.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Shares of DRXGF remained flat at $7.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $8.92.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

