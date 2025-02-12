Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $61.97.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on D

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.