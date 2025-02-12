Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%.
Dominion Energy Price Performance
Shares of D stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $61.97.
Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
