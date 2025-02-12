DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 119313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $556.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 23,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $102,510.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 175,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,863.80. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

