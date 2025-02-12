Diversified Portfolios Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 13.1% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $120,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $299.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $243.35 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.36 and its 200-day moving average is $286.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

