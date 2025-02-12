Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 921,700 shares, an increase of 891.1% from the January 15th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 1.2 %
AAPD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. 594,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,544. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
