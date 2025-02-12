Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $44.61.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.