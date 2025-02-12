Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Shares Down 9.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report) fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05). 102,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 967,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).
Digitalbox Stock Down 9.7 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.17. The stock has a market cap of £4.95 million, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
About Digitalbox
Digitalbox operates the following trading brands, “Entertainment Daily”, “The Daily Mash”, “The Tab”, and “The Poke”. Entertainment Daily produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz and celebrity news.
