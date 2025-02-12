Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Announces Earnings Results

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.25), Zacks reports. Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 21.14%.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.84. The company had a trading volume of 28,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 319.60 and a beta of 1.93. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

